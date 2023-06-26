Video
Who else other than AL can get BD developing  country status, asks PM

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the people of Bangladesh need to keep Awami League in power to attain the final graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country by 2026.

"We know it is we who are needed to make the graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country," she said, joining the general discussion on the national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in Parliament.

Sheikh Hasina, the Leader of the House, said today Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country.

"Who will be able to implement it if we don't come (to power again)? Show me a person who will be able to do it. Show me a person who will work selflessly for the country. If you (can) show me such leadership, I have no objection," she said.

Pointing at the people of the country, the PM said since the people voted Awami League to power time and again, the AL governments have been able to serve the country and bring it on the development track.

She said her government has been able to reduce the poverty rate significantly. Today the unemployment rate is only 3 percent, she added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled Tk 761,785-crore national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in Parliament on June 1.

The PM said her government has been taking proper steps to keep the wheels of the economy moving despite facing obstacles, resistance and criticism.     �UNB


