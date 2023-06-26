Video
Govt allows to import green chillies, tomatoes

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Business Correspondent

The government on Sunday has started giving permission to import green chilies and tomatoes from India or any other countries. Some 98 traders and importers were given the permission (IP) to import 67,200 metric tonnes of chilies and tomatoes, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The Agriculture Ministry has issued the circular on Sunday giving import permission (IP). Of the total, green chilies would be imported 11,600 tonnes while tomatoes 55,600 tonnes.

Meanwhile, in the capital's retail market, the price of green chilli is selling at Tk 300 per kg. As a result of the abnormal price hike, the government has allowed the import of green chillies from India.

 Those concerned think that the price of green chili will come down quickly.

After visiting Moghbazar, Kathalbagan and Karwan Bazar kitchen markets in the capital on Sunday, it was found that green chillies are being sold at Tk 250 to Tk 260 per kg in the wholesale market. And if bought from local shops, the price is Tk 280 to Tk 300 per kg.

Retailers charge Tk 75 to Tk 80 for 250 grams and Tk 150 for half a kg. If you take Tk 100 grams, the price is Tk 30 to Tk 35. In this, the price of green chillies in the retail market has exceeded Tk 300 per kg.

In this regard, the President of the Bangladesh Green Material Owners Association Imran Master said, "In our country, the production of pepper decreases at this time. Due to the low supply of green chilli in the market, the price has increased."

According to the plant pest control wing of the Department of Agriculture Extension, the price of green chillies in the market has risen above Tk 250, which is much higher than other times. As a result, import of green chillies has been allowed to keep the market situation normal. It is expected from the government that the supply of green chillies in the market will soon increase and the price will come down.

According to importers, the price of green chillies is between Tk 25 and Tk 30 per kg in the markets of India bordering Bangladesh. If Indian green chillies come to the country, excluding all costs, the price per kg will be between Tk 80 and Tk 100 in the retail market.


