Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

4 to die for 1971 war crimes in Jashore

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

A war crimes tribunal has sentenced four people to death for killings in Jashore during the 1971 Liberation War.

A three-judge panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam issued the verdict on Sunday with convict Amzad Hossain Molla in the dock.

The three others, the associates of Amzad - Ohab Molla, Mahtab Biswas and Fosiar Rahman Molla - are absconding. This is the 52nd verdict issued by the tribunal, Prosecutor Shahidur Rahman said.

"Those who killed people indiscriminately during the war are enemies of humanity," the judges observed in the verdict.

The accused were convicted of killing six people after torture in detention. Another accused, Nawsher Ali, has died.

According to the tribunal's investigators, Amzad was a commander of the Razakar force, which was formed to collaborate with the Pakistani forces during the war, in Bagharpara. A Muslim League leader in 1971, Amzad was involved with the Awami League during his arrest several years ago.

The people killed by Amzad and his associates in 1971 are Md Moyenuddin, Dr Nawfel Uddin Biswas, Surat Ali Biswas, Moktar Biswas and Razab Ali Biswas. �bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
4 to die for 1971 war crimes in Jashore
US wants to see BD resilient Indo-Pacific partner
Bangladesh committed to ecology, biodiversity protection despite resource constraints: FM
Two groups of BCL men clash, 14 DU students injured
Six sent to jail over Opu murder
JP nominates Kazi Mamun to Dhaka-17 by polls
BD's worst electricity crisis in a decade
Bodies of man, woman found inside parked car in city


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft