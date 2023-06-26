4 to die for 1971 war crimes in Jashore







A three-judge panel of the International Crimes Tribunal headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam issued the verdict on Sunday with convict Amzad Hossain Molla in the dock.



The three others, the associates of Amzad - Ohab Molla, Mahtab Biswas and Fosiar Rahman Molla - are absconding. This is the 52nd verdict issued by the tribunal, Prosecutor Shahidur Rahman said.

"Those who killed people indiscriminately during the war are enemies of humanity," the judges observed in the verdict.



The accused were convicted of killing six people after torture in detention. Another accused, Nawsher Ali, has died.



According to the tribunal's investigators, Amzad was a commander of the Razakar force, which was formed to collaborate with the Pakistani forces during the war, in Bagharpara. A Muslim League leader in 1971, Amzad was involved with the Awami League during his arrest several years ago.



