Gayeshwar dismisses talk of BNP making list of police as rumour

Feni District Jatiyatabadi Forum in Dhaka organised the rally in front of the BNP's Naya Paltan central office demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and its Dhaka south city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu. �UNB BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Sunday said the media reports on the party preparing a list of the members of the police who have been involved in misdeeds are simply rumours."The government is spreading rumours at different times to unite the police and administration in its favour. For example, there is a rumour that we (BNP) are making a list of the police," he said Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said there is no justification for their party to prepare such a list. "If the Awami League government quits power, the police members will say who among them indulged in misdeeds," he said.He said the rumour of making the list of police is being spread to motivate all the police members to try to keep the current government in power.Feni District Jatiyatabadi Forum in Dhaka organised the rally in front of the BNP's Naya Paltan central office demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and its Dhaka south city unit member secretary Rafiqul Alam Mojnu. �UNB