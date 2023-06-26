SPM-ERL pipeline test run postponed







CHATTOGRAM Jun 25: The test commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM), first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday has been postponed due to inclement weather.According to Meteorological department, Chattogram Port has been asked to hoist cautionary signal No 3 due to monsoon.The sea remains rough. For this reason, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has postponed the opening of trial run of the SPM at Moheshkhali on Sunday.The test run will be held after improving the weather.BPC sources said that the test run is expected to be held on Monday. A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil arrived at the deep sea of Bay Bengal within the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port at 9 pm on Saturday from Saudi Arabia.