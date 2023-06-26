Banks asked to give services online during Eid vacation







Banks will have to deliver immediate financial services through automated teller machines, points of sale, internet banking and mobile financial services to clients, according to a Bangladesh Bank notice issued on Sunday.



BB asked banks to ensure automated teller machine (ATM) services to clients during the holidays and make sure that the ATMs have sufficient cash.

If any ATM machine faces technical glitch, banks will have to solve it at the quickest possible time.

A 5-day Eid vacation begins on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday asked banks to provide online and internet-based banking services to clients round the clock during the Eid holidays.Banks will have to deliver immediate financial services through automated teller machines, points of sale, internet banking and mobile financial services to clients, according to a Bangladesh Bank notice issued on Sunday.BB asked banks to ensure automated teller machine (ATM) services to clients during the holidays and make sure that the ATMs have sufficient cash.If any ATM machine faces technical glitch, banks will have to solve it at the quickest possible time.A 5-day Eid vacation begins on Tuesday.