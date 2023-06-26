Discrimination, sexual abuse have no place in peacekeeping missions: FS







"Bangladesh looks forward to explore effective strategies to ensure that all peacekeepers, irrespective of gender, can thrive in a safe and supportive environment," he said at the opening session of the preparatory meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial at a local Hotel in Dhaka.



He said sexual abuse or any form of discrimination have no place in our Peacekeeping Missions, and we must collectively strive to eradicate such occurrences.

U N Under Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Under Secretary General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard joined the two-day meeting.



The Foreign Secretary said, as a leading Troop and Police Contributing Country to UN Peacekeeping Missions Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles and objectives of the United Nations in promoting peace, security and gender equality.



"We believe that, gender equality and empowerment of women are crucial for sustainable peace and development," he said.



He said that the collective presence here today is a testament to Bangladesh's commitment to strengthening peacekeeping efforts.



The theme of the preparatory meeting, 'Women in UN Peacekeeping,' resonates deeply with the values and principles that Bangladesh holds dear, he said.



