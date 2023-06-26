Video
Padma Bridge has dampened BNP’s 14yrs movement: Quader

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, on Sunday commented that single Padma Bridge has dampened BNP's movement of last 14 years. He said that Padma Bridge, a symbol of Bangladesh's capabilities, has expanded the horizon of the country's economic potential.

In response to a question, AL General Secretary also said that it should be considered whether BNP's public support has dropped to 10 per cent due to their negative politics.

Obaidul Quader said these at a press conference at 'Setu Bhaban' in the capital on the occasion of one year anniversary of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

The Minister for Road Transport and Bridges said that after the launch of Padma Bridge, which is cost-effective and time-saving, new doors have been opened in the communication of the southwestern part of the country.

Quader said, "After the inauguration of Padma Bridge on June 25, 2022, a total of 56,75,000 vehicles travelled through the bridge till 12:00am on Saturday. On an average of 15,500 vehicles are crossing daily."

"About Tk 2,18,00,000 tolls are being collected daily from the Padma Bridge. Since the inauguration till Saturday night, 798 crore 23 lakh 96 thousand taka toll has been collected," said the minister expressing the hope of collecting Tk 800 crore tolls by Sunday afternoon.

He said that the Bangladesh government will have to pay the construction cost of the bridge in 35 years. In the meantime, about Tk 632, 94,00,000 have been deposited in the government treasury in 4 instalments.

Mentioning the Padma Bridge as a national asset, the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges urged everyone to be careful in preserving it.

Bridges Division Secretary Manjur Hossain, Padma Bridge Project Director Shafiqul Islam, and senior officials of the Bridges Division, Bridge Authority, and Bridge Construction Project were also present at the press conference.


