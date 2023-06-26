Momen reiterates BD's commitment to fulfil UN's target







"Bangladesh is already increasing the number of women peacekeepers as per the UN's Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy," the Foreign Minister said on Sunday during a meeting with the UN officials at his office.



Meanwhile, Mean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and Catherine Pollard, UN Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance jointly called on Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen, MP at State Guest House Padma.

During the meeting, he also stressed that the safety and security of the peacekeepers should be ensured.



Bangladesh has established Bangladesh Institute for Peace Support Operation and Training (BIPSOT) for providing regular and customized pre-deployment training to the Bangladeshi peacekeepers, he told the mission.



Foreign Minister also reiterated Bangladesh's support to the UN's effort to maintain global peace and security.



Dr Momen underscored the importance of recognizing the personal sacrifices of women peacekeepers.

He observed that new digital technologies have created new scopes for effective peacekeeping operations.



The Under-Secretaries-General appreciated Bangladesh's leading position as the Troop and Police contributing country in the UN Peacekeeping Missions.



They also commended the proactive role and efforts of Bangladesh to increase women peacekeepers. They welcomed Bangladesh's assurance to work together in the pursuit of global peace.



