Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

1cr TCB card holders to get 5kg rice every month at Tk 30 per kg

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said one crore families, which have Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) cards, will get 5kg of rice at Tk 30 per kg from July 1 along with the products given in the programme under a similar package. The decisions was taken following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina He also informed that an anti-hoarding law will be passed in current session of the Jatiya Sangsad.

While briefing media about the country's present food grain stock, progress in internal Boro procurement drive of the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) and launching of the programme of selling 5kg rice to all among the one crore TCB card holders following the directive of the Prime Minister.
"Currently one crore families are getting TCB products. From July 1, they will get 5 kgs of rice at Tk 30 along with other items. The programme will continue round the year," he informed and added, "The open market sales (OMS) dealers will distribute the rice."
Sadhan Majumder said, "When the price of rice was slightly higher, we conducted the rice sale through 2,500 OMS dealers across the country and we also distributed additional 2 lakh tonnes of rice through OMS after taking approval from the Finance Ministry."

Besides, we also provide rice to 50 lakh families regularly through conducting food-friendly programme (FFP) and they are getting 30 kg of rice each month at only Tk 15 per kg. During the coronavirus pandemic, the rice of FFP was sold at only Tk10 per kg.

He also informed that the government has procured 656,587 tonnes of rice and 115,272 tonnes of paddy till June 24 during the ongoing Boro procurement season.

He said the government had set a target to procure 12.5 lakh tonnes of rice and 4 lakh tonnes of paddy and the targets will be fulfilled this June.

Regarding country's present food grain stock, the Minister said the stock was above 20 lakh tonnes a week ago. By this week, some 1.51 lakh tonnes of rice will be allocated to the government's vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme. As a result, the stock declined to 19.04 lakh tons. Of the stock, 14.83 lakh tonnes are rice, 3.18 lakh tonnes of wheat and 1.03 lakh tonnes of paddy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gayeshwar dismisses talk of BNP making list of police as rumour
SPM-ERL pipeline test run postponed
Banks asked to give services online during Eid vacation
Discrimination, sexual abuse have no place in peacekeeping missions: FS
Padma Bridge has dampened BNP’s 14yrs movement: Quader
Momen reiterates BD's commitment to fulfil UN's target
1cr TCB card holders to get 5kg rice every month at Tk 30 per kg
5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft