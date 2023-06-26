|
5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram
Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 154
|
Five jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Eid day (June 29).
The first Eid jamaat will be administered by Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque, Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque from 7am, says a press release of Islamic Foundation.
The main Eid jamaat will be held at 7:30am at the National Eidgah but in case of weather related issues, the Eid jamaat will be held at 8am at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, it said.