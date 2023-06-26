JU to open Engineering, Fine Arts faculties







Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Saturday took the decision to open Engineering Faculty and Fine Arts Faculty.The decision was taken in the Senate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam at the Senate Hall.The Senate approved Tk 294.16 crore budget of the university for fiscal 2023-24.Prof Alam said that the university received Tk 97 crore for opening the Fine Arts Faculty.He said that construction activities would begin soon.He said that the Engineering Faculty would be created by combining Computer Science and Engineering, Institute of Information Technology and other relevant departments. It will depend on government approval.He said that the new faculties would provide new dimension to the university.