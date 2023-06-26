Man on the run after ‘beating elder brother to death’ in Ctg







The deceased was Abu Taher, 60, of Gordoar union under the upazila and the injured are his son Azam and his wife.



Mohammad Sarwar Morshed Talukdar, chairman of Gordoar union parishad, said there had been a dispute between the families of Taher and his younger brother Yousuf over setting up a makeshift room by the pond in the homestead.

On Saturday afternoon, the victim's son Azam broke the structure, bringing the allegations that Yousuf's sons were bringing outsiders and they were harassing women coming to the pond to take bath.



Enraged by this, Yousuf accompanied by his sons and some outsiders carried out the attack on Taher, his son, and daughter-in-law with locally-made arms around 8 pm last night, leaving Taher dead on the spot and the couple critically injured, he said. �UNB

