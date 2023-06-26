Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dengue: 3 dead, 399 new cases

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 45 this year.

During the period, 399 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 267 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.

Fourteen hundred and ninety eight patients, including 1,117 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: two new deaths, 121 cases
JU to open Engineering, Fine Arts faculties
Man on the run after ‘beating elder brother to death’ in Ctg
Dengue: 3 dead, 399 new cases
DSCC to build road networks in 18 new wards based on DAP: Taposh
JU gets new Registrar
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft