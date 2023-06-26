Dengue: 3 dead, 399 new cases







Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 45 this year.During the period, 399 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of the new patients, 267 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.Fourteen hundred and ninety eight patients, including 1,117 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. �UNB