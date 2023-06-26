DSCC to build road networks in 18 new wards based on DAP: Taposh







The DSCC mayor said, "We are focusing on planned urbanization. That is why we have prepared a master plan, which has already been included in the DAP. Based on this, we have almost completed the preparations to start the road network project in the 18 new wards."



The DSCC mayor made the remarks while exchanging views with the media after inaugurating the waste transfer center of Ward No. 70 in Koyetpara area of Dhaka's Demra on Sunday (June 25) morning.

"In the next fiscal year, we will build the roads in these 18 new areas the way they are introduced in the detailed area plan," he said.



Referring to DSCC's increased revenue in recent years, Taposh said the city corporation is now able to undertake development activities (road widening, construction of new roads) with its own funds.



"We will allocate a separate budget to create road networks in the 18 wards in our upcoming budget so that we can complete these projects within the next fiscal year," he said.



Regarding the waste management system in Dhaka South City Corporation, Mayor Taposh said the DSCC authorities are working to develop waste transfer centres in every ward of the city corporation.



"Today we inaugurated a waste transfer center for Ward 70. That means, we now have only 12 wards left without waste transfer centers," he noted. �UNB



