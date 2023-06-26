Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DSCC to build road networks in 18 new wards based on DAP: Taposh

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday said that road networks will be developed in the 18 new wards of DSCC based on the Detailed Area Plan (DAP).

The DSCC mayor said, "We are focusing on planned urbanization. That is why we have prepared a master plan, which has already been included in the DAP. Based on this, we have almost completed the preparations to start the road network project in the 18 new wards."

The DSCC mayor made the remarks while exchanging views with the media after inaugurating the waste transfer center of Ward No. 70 in Koyetpara area of Dhaka's Demra on Sunday (June 25) morning.

"In the next fiscal year, we will build the roads in these 18 new areas the way they are introduced in the detailed area plan," he said.

Referring to DSCC's increased revenue in recent years, Taposh said the city corporation is now able to undertake development activities (road widening, construction of new roads) with its own funds.

"We will allocate a separate budget to create road networks in the 18 wards in our upcoming budget so that we can complete these projects within the next fiscal year," he said.

Regarding the waste management system in Dhaka South City Corporation, Mayor Taposh said the DSCC authorities are working to develop waste transfer centres in every ward of the city corporation.

"Today we inaugurated a waste transfer center for Ward 70. That means, we now have only 12 wards left without waste transfer centers," he noted.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: two new deaths, 121 cases
JU to open Engineering, Fine Arts faculties
Man on the run after ‘beating elder brother to death’ in Ctg
Dengue: 3 dead, 399 new cases
DSCC to build road networks in 18 new wards based on DAP: Taposh
JU gets new Registrar
Conspiracies on to destabilise nation, Oikya Jote Chair warns people  
4 workers died in an accident in Shanarpar


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft