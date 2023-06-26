JU gets new Registrar







An office order signed by JU Registrar Rahima Kaneez confirmed the appointment on Sunday.



"The contract with current contractual Registrar of the university Rahima Kaneez will expire on July 5. Deputy Registrar (Academic) Md Abu Hasan has been appointed as Registrar (Additional Charge) of the university for six months from July 6 as per the Section 12(6) of JU Act 1973," the office order read.