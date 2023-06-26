Video
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:19 PM
Editorial

Now spices get costlier before Eid

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Abrupt hike in prices of daily essentials prior to Eid festivals is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh, but the ceiling in price hikes this year in the run-up days to Eid-ul-Adha is unprecedented.

Prices of almost all spices have doubled in a year, and regular consumers are particularly feeling the pinch since consumption of spices is usually higher during the holy festival.

Despite sufficient stock and import of essential spices, both wholesale and retail traders have hiked prices of onion, ginger, garlic, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, cumin, turmeric and coriander. Even prices of home-grown onion, garlic, dried chillies and green chillies, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon have also increased.

It is the repetition of the same avaricious trend for making a quick buck since last year.

For instance, cumin was sold at a minimum price of Tk 380 and a maximum of Tk 450 per kg. Now the price of cumin has increased more than twice in just a single year. Prices of ginger and garlic have almost doubled. Coriander, cloves and cinnamon are being sold at all-time high prices.

The point, as mentioned earlier - despite sufficient stocks of the most widely consumed spices - both imported and locally grown, our traders, importers, wholesalers and retailers - all have justified market prices based on a set of similar reasons.

Higher prices in international markets, higher import costs, higher production cost at home, dollar crunch at banks and reserves, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war - all have been excessively parroted.

However, though the government authorities concern has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities including spices, ground reality suggests the opposite. In addition, we mark widespread violation between kitchen market price charts fixed by the government and actual prices charged by wholesalers and retailers.

Interestingly enough, whether it is spices, gas, edible oil or rice to whatever daily essentials - this year so far has been a year of unexpected price hikes. And since last year, during the two Eid festivals the city's kitchen markets have manifestly turned into money-making hubs.

When ordinary people are literally forced to bring in changes in their eating habits - controlling price of daily essentials should have been the government's number one priority before this year's Eid-ul-Adha.

Grabbing undue advantage of little law in practice - dubious trade and retailer syndicates have now become the ultimate beneficiaries of abnormal price hikes in the country.

Need of the hour demands to engage mobile courts, and at least two operating through shifts in every kitchen market.

Simultaneously, we call on our business community to operate in the sacrificing spirit of Eid-ul-Adha and assist the government to keep prices of essential commodities within affordable range.



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]