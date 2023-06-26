

Ignoring speculations Biden, Modi drop Bangladesh issues



But ignoring all the speculations of Bangladesh opposition party leaders, political analysts, media gurus, talk-show stars and even the US State Department's spokesmen, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed mutual cooperation mainly for the security of the Indo-Pacific region.



The leaders of the two largest democracies of the world had no agenda to discuss about the internal affairs of India's friendly neighbour Bangladesh. However, Modi concluded a highly successful state visit to US, which some nine years ago had banned him from visiting the US on rights issues.

It was highly speculated that during the visit, Bangladesh issues would come up and US President Joe Biden would reiterate his call for free, fair and credible elections in Bangladesh. But during a joint press conference of Biden and Modi no question on Bangladesh was made as the issue was believed to be diplomatically parried. In such high profile press conferences, questions are selected beforehand by the administration.



However, questions on Bangladesh's alleged rights abuse, persecution of opposition and election rigging have been almost frequent at the regular press briefing held by the States Department in Washington.



Analysts say US dropped the Bangladesh issue in talks with Modi following a dialogue between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and India Security Advisor Ajit Doval.



On June 21 last, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel answering a question at a regular press briefing said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington, D.C. already. Prior to this visit, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, met with Ajit Doval, the security advisor of India. And at that meeting, Ajit Doval stated it is important for India to all countries to refrain from taking any initiative in neighboring countries that may have negative impact on their national interest."



Vedant Patel said: "Leading Indian daily quoted him (Ajit Doval) as saying U.S. should not do anything that disturb the balance and stability in the region of South East Asia. For example, in the time of Khaleda Zia's regime in Bangladesh, there was 10 truck - military grade arms was about to smuggle to ULFA, the terrorist organization in Assam, and it was that main issue about the security."



A court in Chattogram on January 30, 2014 handed down death penalty to 14 people, including the Jamaat-e-Islami chief and a top leader of India's separatist outfit ULFA, in the country's biggest ever weapons haul case, nearly 10 years after the seizure took place.



Jamaat-e-Islami chief and former Industries minister Matiur Rahman Nizami and ex-state minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar in the then BNP-led government were also sentenced to death. United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) military wing chief Paresh Barua was sentenced to death in absentia in the sensational 10-truck arms haul case.



Only two of the convicts, Barua and former additional secretary Nurul Amin, were tried in absentia. The two former generals who were given death penalty are the then DG of the apex National Security Intelligence (NSI) ex-brigadier general Abdur Rahim and former director of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence ex-major general Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury, who later became the NSI chief.



The verdict comes nearly a decade after the "accidental" seizure of 10-truck loads of weapons destined to the ULFA hideouts in north-eastern India through Bangladesh territory. Around 1,500 boxes containing submachine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, submachine carbines, Chinese pistols, rocket launchers, 27,000 grenades and 11.41 million bullets were seized from 10 trucks on the early hours of April 2, 2004.



However, Ajit Doval's reported statement is yet to be refuted by BNP, because according to analysis several such issues of persecution of minorities by BNP cadres immediately after winning the national election in 2001 may resurface, if Ajit Doval's statement is challenged.



Earlier on June 20 John Kirby, US National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications answering a question at a regular press briefing in Washington said: "On Bangladesh, again, I think we'd let the Indian Government speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh. We have already made clear our desire to free and fair elections in Bangladesh. We adapted our visa policy to restrict travel to individuals who undermine Bangladeshi elections. We've been pretty public about that, but we would let the Indian Government talk about their bilateral relations."



John Kirby's statement implies that US was ready to influence Modi against Sheikh Hasina on fair election and rights issues, but following the talks between Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval, the Bangladesh issue was dropped from the India US agenda.



Meanwhile Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been repeatedly claiming that internal and international conspiracies are rife to unseat her government ahead of the upcoming national election. She said she was defeated in 2001 as she refused to sell out gas fields to international vested quarter. This time the vested quarter is trying to grab Saint Martin's Island. She said She won't stay in power giving away any territory of the country to any foreign power.



The US embassy in Dhaka reportedly denied that the US wants to grab the island and BNP said it was political stunt of Sheikh Hasina.



However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been reiterating that free and fair election will be arranged by her government as per the constitution, which has scrapped provision on holding election under a unelected caretaker administration through an amendment following a verdict of the High Court in 2010. The High Court while giving the verdict however, suggested that the next two elections 2014, 2019 could be held under the caretaker government.



BNP government accepted the then opposition demand and incorporated the provision of the care taker government in the constitution in 1996 following a simultaneous movement launched by the opposition parties Awami League (AL) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).



The first election under a caretaker government was held in early 1991 when a mass movement led separately by AL, BNP and JeI toppled the the country's second military ruler turned President Hussain Muhammed Ershad.



Bangladesh people are yet to get confirmation from the relevant authorities and the bickering political parties including the ruling one, whether the upcoming national election will be held in time by the middle of the next January.



They are confused whether the election will be held under the incumbent government or under a caretaker administration as being demanded by the BNP and its allies.



However, political analysts believe that without a mass upsurge nothing can compel the incumbent government to hold election under a caretaker government. But, there is no symptom of a mass upsurge as the general people are apparently not interested in disturbing the status quo of the ongoing political stability, fearing further complications of their fragile economic situation.



The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer Certain policies, sanctions and actions with harsh statements against the Bangladesh's incumbent government by the United States over the last one year until the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, convinced many that the Biden administration would press Dhaka to heed the opposition demand and hold free, fair and credible election under a caretaker government.But ignoring all the speculations of Bangladesh opposition party leaders, political analysts, media gurus, talk-show stars and even the US State Department's spokesmen, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed mutual cooperation mainly for the security of the Indo-Pacific region.The leaders of the two largest democracies of the world had no agenda to discuss about the internal affairs of India's friendly neighbour Bangladesh. However, Modi concluded a highly successful state visit to US, which some nine years ago had banned him from visiting the US on rights issues.It was highly speculated that during the visit, Bangladesh issues would come up and US President Joe Biden would reiterate his call for free, fair and credible elections in Bangladesh. But during a joint press conference of Biden and Modi no question on Bangladesh was made as the issue was believed to be diplomatically parried. In such high profile press conferences, questions are selected beforehand by the administration.However, questions on Bangladesh's alleged rights abuse, persecution of opposition and election rigging have been almost frequent at the regular press briefing held by the States Department in Washington.Analysts say US dropped the Bangladesh issue in talks with Modi following a dialogue between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and India Security Advisor Ajit Doval.On June 21 last, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel answering a question at a regular press briefing said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington, D.C. already. Prior to this visit, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor, met with Ajit Doval, the security advisor of India. And at that meeting, Ajit Doval stated it is important for India to all countries to refrain from taking any initiative in neighboring countries that may have negative impact on their national interest."Vedant Patel said: "Leading Indian daily quoted him (Ajit Doval) as saying U.S. should not do anything that disturb the balance and stability in the region of South East Asia. For example, in the time of Khaleda Zia's regime in Bangladesh, there was 10 truck - military grade arms was about to smuggle to ULFA, the terrorist organization in Assam, and it was that main issue about the security."A court in Chattogram on January 30, 2014 handed down death penalty to 14 people, including the Jamaat-e-Islami chief and a top leader of India's separatist outfit ULFA, in the country's biggest ever weapons haul case, nearly 10 years after the seizure took place.Jamaat-e-Islami chief and former Industries minister Matiur Rahman Nizami and ex-state minister for Home Lutfozzaman Babar in the then BNP-led government were also sentenced to death. United Liberation Front of Assam's (ULFA) military wing chief Paresh Barua was sentenced to death in absentia in the sensational 10-truck arms haul case.Only two of the convicts, Barua and former additional secretary Nurul Amin, were tried in absentia. The two former generals who were given death penalty are the then DG of the apex National Security Intelligence (NSI) ex-brigadier general Abdur Rahim and former director of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence ex-major general Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury, who later became the NSI chief.The verdict comes nearly a decade after the "accidental" seizure of 10-truck loads of weapons destined to the ULFA hideouts in north-eastern India through Bangladesh territory. Around 1,500 boxes containing submachine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, submachine carbines, Chinese pistols, rocket launchers, 27,000 grenades and 11.41 million bullets were seized from 10 trucks on the early hours of April 2, 2004.However, Ajit Doval's reported statement is yet to be refuted by BNP, because according to analysis several such issues of persecution of minorities by BNP cadres immediately after winning the national election in 2001 may resurface, if Ajit Doval's statement is challenged.Earlier on June 20 John Kirby, US National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications answering a question at a regular press briefing in Washington said: "On Bangladesh, again, I think we'd let the Indian Government speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh. We have already made clear our desire to free and fair elections in Bangladesh. We adapted our visa policy to restrict travel to individuals who undermine Bangladeshi elections. We've been pretty public about that, but we would let the Indian Government talk about their bilateral relations."John Kirby's statement implies that US was ready to influence Modi against Sheikh Hasina on fair election and rights issues, but following the talks between Jake Sullivan and Ajit Doval, the Bangladesh issue was dropped from the India US agenda.Meanwhile Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been repeatedly claiming that internal and international conspiracies are rife to unseat her government ahead of the upcoming national election. She said she was defeated in 2001 as she refused to sell out gas fields to international vested quarter. This time the vested quarter is trying to grab Saint Martin's Island. She said She won't stay in power giving away any territory of the country to any foreign power.The US embassy in Dhaka reportedly denied that the US wants to grab the island and BNP said it was political stunt of Sheikh Hasina.However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been reiterating that free and fair election will be arranged by her government as per the constitution, which has scrapped provision on holding election under a unelected caretaker administration through an amendment following a verdict of the High Court in 2010. The High Court while giving the verdict however, suggested that the next two elections 2014, 2019 could be held under the caretaker government.BNP government accepted the then opposition demand and incorporated the provision of the care taker government in the constitution in 1996 following a simultaneous movement launched by the opposition parties Awami League (AL) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).The first election under a caretaker government was held in early 1991 when a mass movement led separately by AL, BNP and JeI toppled the the country's second military ruler turned President Hussain Muhammed Ershad.Bangladesh people are yet to get confirmation from the relevant authorities and the bickering political parties including the ruling one, whether the upcoming national election will be held in time by the middle of the next January.They are confused whether the election will be held under the incumbent government or under a caretaker administration as being demanded by the BNP and its allies.However, political analysts believe that without a mass upsurge nothing can compel the incumbent government to hold election under a caretaker government. But, there is no symptom of a mass upsurge as the general people are apparently not interested in disturbing the status quo of the ongoing political stability, fearing further complications of their fragile economic situation.The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer