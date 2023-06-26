

Tips for Eid holidaymakers to keep their houses safe



While preparing your home for vacation may be the last thing on your mind before a long trip this Eid, it is essential that you take the time to ensure your home is secure and not at risk for problems.



As you will start to prepare for your homecoming, there's a thing you should take care of besides booking tickets to go home.

For those of you who are still confused about whether or not you have to go to your hometown, that is probably because you are worried about how to keep your home safe when empty.



We all know that empty houses are usually targeted by thieves, so before you go away for maybe a few days, make sure to read these tips to keep your home safe and to enjoy the journey.



Here are some essential steps you can take to prepare your house for vacation.



Secure your home so it appears occupied: Making your house appear as if it is occupied helps make sure that you aren't a target for theft while you are away for an Eid vacation. To do so, first, you should lock any external doors, windows, and the garage. Additionally, close your windows and blinds, removing any visible valuables.



If you're friendly with your neighbours, you may want to ask them to keep an eye on your house and notify you of any suspicious activity. If you have a security system in place, check to make sure it is working properly.



Don't forget to bring the room keys that contain valuable things, probably your vehicle keys too. By doing so, you minimize the risk of thieves breaking into your home.



Prepare your home for the elements: There's no way to know for sure what type of weather your home will experience while you're gone. There may be rain, hail, or even a heavy storm. Be sure to prepare your home for the elements to reduce the risk of weather-related damage.



Fix anything that needs repair before you leave. If you have outdoor furniture that is subjected to the elements, or anything loose in your yard that could move with heavy winds or rain, move it inside to keep it secure.



Turn off or unplug most of your appliances: A big electrical storm can cause power outages. Ongoing or rapid power outages can impact and damage appliances in your home, including your computer and television.



Right before you leave for vacation, go around your home and unplug anything that doesn't need to be on such as cable boxes, televisions, kitchen appliances, and anything else you won't be using.

You can pretty much unplug anything that's not a lamp on a timer or part of your security system. This includes surge protectors as they aren't perfect and can still put you at risk for damage.



Not to mention, any turned-off appliances that are still plugged in have an electrical draw that you're still paying for even though you're not using them.



Clean the fridge and take out the trash: Since you won't be home for a while, you'll want to clean out your fridge and remove any food that will spoil while you're gone. No one wants to come home to moldy food or a stinky house, so do a quick sweep of your fridge, and toss out anything that could go bad while you're away and leave the doors open.



This is also a great time to wipe down all the kitchen surfaces and throw away any condiments or other items that have expired.



Now that your home is secured, let's take a look at the things you should do to make sure your trip is safe and comfortable.



Empty the water reservoir: When leaving the house empty the water reservoir. This is done to prevent water sources from becoming breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes and becoming a source of disease.



Cover drain holes: To reduce the emergence of some annoying animals and insects in your house while you are away, you can close the drain holes too. For example, closing bathroom drains, sinks, and several other drains.



Report to the local security guard: Shortly before returning to your hometown, you can have a little chit-chat with the security guards or responsible people in your residency area.

By doing so, people around your home will provide supervision while you're away and they can report if something suspicious happens.



You can entrust it to relatives in your area. Usually, when approaching Eid.



Ask a trusted person to look after your house: If you're reluctant to pay someone to look after your house and monitor it, asking for help from relatives might be another solution.



You can also give your house key to neighbours whom you trust to just turn on and off the lights. That way, your house doesn't look empty at all.



Store valuables in a safe place: If you have some valuables at home such as jewellery, some cash, or even vehicle keys, it's best to keep them in a place that you think is the safest.



This works for the things you cannot bring during homecoming. You can store it either in a locked room or a storage box.



Clean the house: Before you go for homecoming, don't forget to clean your house first! This not only prevent your house from insects, excessive dust, and bad odours, but this will also provide comfort when you return home later.



Install CCTV: Last but not least, if you have some extra money, you can install a CCTV or fire alarm. This might be helpful to monitor the condition of your house while you're away.



Nowadays, there are lots of CCTVs that can be connected to your smartphone so you can access it from anywhere and anytime.



The writer is a Sub-editor, The Daily observer

Dhaka wears a deserted look as people started to leave the capital to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their near and dear ones in their ancestral homes. 