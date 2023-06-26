

Trained migrants can surely fetch more remittances



(a) Pre-employment Training: Individuals selected to work overseas should undergo a minimum of three months practical training in construction technology, automobile mechanics, workshops, restaurant services (waitressing), cleaning and housekeeping, and cooking assistance. Additionally, language training specific to the country of employment should be provided to ensure effective communication.



This training will equip the workers with essential skills and knowledge required for their specific job roles. It will not only enhance their productivity but also contribute to the reputation of Bangladeshi workers abroad. Employers in foreign countries will appreciate the quality and efficiency of our workforce, which can lead to better job opportunities and higher remittance inflow.

(b) Database and E-ID Cards: A comprehensive database should be maintained, encompassing information such as the personal details, mobile numbers, and email addresses of the selected workers. Each WE should be issued an E-ID card equipped with a digital system that can be accessed whenever necessary.



This database will serve multiple purposes. Firstly, it will enable effective communication and information sharing between the Embassy of Bangladesh and the employed WEs. The embassy staff can stay updated with the well-being and work conditions of the WEs, ensuring their comfort and addressing any issues they might face. Secondly, the database will facilitate the tracking of remittance inflows, providing accurate data on the amount of money being remitted by Bangladeshi workers abroad.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in the respective country of employment should collect and maintain the database of employed WEs. Embassy staff should regularly communicate with the WEs, gathering information to ensure their well-being and providing necessary support.



Additionally, the embassy can play a vital role in resolving any conflicts or disputes that may arise between the WEs and their employers. By establishing a strong support system, the embassy can create a conducive environment for the WEs, ensuring their peace of mind and motivating them to continue their hard work.



To further facilitate the remittance process, it is essential to address the challenges faced by WEs when sending money back to Bangladesh. Typically, WE employees reside in designated areas where they form clusters. To cater to their needs, selected banks from Bangladesh can establish small fast-track booths in these areas. These booths should operate in the evening until 10 pm, allowing WEs to conveniently deposit their foreign earnings without hampering their work commitments.



The establishment of fast-track booths will eliminate the need for WEs to travel long distances to reach designated banks and stand in long queues to deposit their remittance money. This streamlined process will not only save time and effort for the WEs but also encourage them to remit money through proper channels, increasing the transparency of financial transactions and contributing to the foreign currency reserves.



In my opinion, increasing incentives for WEs can be achieved by ensuring banks pay them at the prevailing market currency rate. This approach would provide attractive remuneration to WEs and further encourage them to contribute to our foreign currency reserves.



By implementing these suggestions, we can create a favourable environment for our wage earners, ensuring their well-being and motivating them to remit larger amounts of money. This, in turn, will bolster our foreign currency reserves, contributing to the overall economic growth and development of our country. Moreover, it will strengthen the reputation of Bangladeshi workers globally, opening up more opportunities for future employment abroad.



The writer is chairman, Little Group and former director, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association



