Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:18 PM
Home Countryside

Prep meet on Eid-ul-Azha held in Khulna

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 25: A preparatory meeting on Eid-ul-Azha was held in the district on Thursday.
The meeting was organized in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) office in the district town.

Chaired by DC  Khandkar Yasir Arefin, the meeting was attended, among others, by Additional DC (General) Pulak Kumar Mandal, Additional District Magistrate Mir Alif Reza, President of Khulna Press Club SM Nazrul Islam, representatives of Bus-Launch Paribahan Owners Association, leaders of Imam Parishad and local journalists.
According to the meeting decision, the main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha prayer will be held on Circuit House ground at 8 am; in the case of unfavourable weather, it will be held in Town Jam-e-Mosque.  
Eid prayer congregation will also be held in Khulna District Model Mosque at 7:30 am.
 
Under the management of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and supervision of ward councillors, separate Eid congregations will be held in each Jam-e-Mosque in all 31 wards of the KCC.

Each cattle haat will have a medical team from the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS). The law-enforcement forces will remain vigilant to ensure the security in haats and shopping mall areas.
The demand of salt for preserving raw hides of sacrificial animals in the district is 595 metric tons (mt). The district currently has a stock of 3,743 mt. So, there will be no shortage of salt in preserving raw hides, said M Enam Ahmed, deputy general manager of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BCIC) in the district.

On the Eid day, all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private buildings should hoist the national flag with correct colour and size. Important places and the city roads will be decorated with flags reading 'Eid Mubarak'. It was also decided, KCC and Khulna Metropolitan Police will jointly take all necessary measures to prepare the prayer venues properly.

Law-enforcement agencies will beef up their patrol activities to ensure smooth journey of home-returning people by road and waterways.



« PreviousNext »

