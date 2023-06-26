Video
Home Countryside

Man arrested for killing daughter in Feni

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

FENI, June 25: Police on Saturday night arrested a man for killing his own daughter in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on June 21.

The arrested man is Tipu Mia, 37, son of Kabir Ahmed, a resident of Joy Narayanpur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila. He is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

According to field sources, Tipu Mia and his wife Romana Akhter got divorced over family dispute in 2014.

Tipu married again and became father of two girls while there was another daughter with his first marriage.

He had been frustrated for long to bear the cost of his first daughter Arifa Akhter, 9, and his present family members.

However, Tipu brought Arifa to his house on June 18 last. On June 21, he killed his daughter by throwing her in a pond. He went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's mother Romana Akhter lodged a murder case with Daganbhuiyan Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Later on, police arrested Tipu on Saturday night. He confessed of killing Arifa during primary interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge of Daganbhuiyan PS Hasan Imam confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday.


