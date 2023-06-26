Video
Home Countryside

Five unnatural deaths in four districts

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondents

Five people including four minor children have died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Dinajpur, Barishal and Cox's Bazar, recently.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two minor children died due to poisoning in Sarail Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The incident took place in Barpaika Village under Aruail Union of the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased were identified as Fatema Begum, 4, and Jannat Akhter 4. They were cousins in relation and residents of the village.

According to the deceased's family members, Fatema and Jannat were playing in the house, and at one stage of playing, they came across a polythene wrapped packet fell down under a bed which was containing poison to kill cockroaches and flies.

The duo took the packet and consumed the poison. They fell sick immediately at that time.

Relatives rushed them to Sarail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Fatema dead and referred Jannat to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, but she died on the way to the        hospital.

Brahmanbaria Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ekram Ullah said the carelessness and unawareness of the deceased's family members about poisonous thing is the main reason of the incident.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed as a crushing machine fell on him in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Parbatipur Madhyapara Stone Field at around 7:30 pm.

Deceased Md Habibul Islam, 35, was the son of Md Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Khagrabanda Shahpara Village in the upazila of the district.

He was a worker in Madhyapara Stone Field.

Madhyapara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Md Harunur Rashid said a crushing machine fell on Habibul all of a sudden at around 7:30 pm while he was working in the stone field, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Habibul was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the official added.
 
BARISHAL: A minor boy died after a wall collapsed on him in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Samir Talukder, 10, son of Maleq Talukder, a resident of Kazira Village under Bamrail Union in the upazila.

He was a second grader at a local madrasa in the upazila.

It was known that a wall of an under-construction building adjacent to Ananda Bazar in the village collapsed on Samir accidentally, which left him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Khairul Alam confirmed the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor girl was killed as a wall collapsed on her in Ukhiya Upazila of the district    recently.

Deceased Arefa Akhter, 10, was the daughter of Md Shahajahan, a resident of Painyashia Jummapara's Kalachandpara area under Jaliapalang Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Abdur Rahman Bodi Government Primary School.  

Local sources said Arefa was playing beside their house. At that time, a soil-made wall suddenly collapsed on her, which left the girl severely injured.

The family members rescued her and took to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arefa dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya PS Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.



