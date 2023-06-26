100 FFs honoured in Pirojpur







PIROJPUR, June 25: A total of 100 freedom fighters (FFs) of seven upazilas in the district were honoured with flower at a function held on the Zilla Parishad premises on Sunday. It was organized by the Zila Parishad.The freedom fighters also received Tk 5,000 each. Besides, 193 SSC and 89 HSC passed (in 2002) poor and brilliant students have got Tk 2,500 and Tk 3,000 each as stipend. The recipient students have also got certificates.Zilla Parishad Chairman FF AKMA Awal , president of district Awami League and former MP attended the function as the guest of honour.Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was the chief guest while Superintendent of Police Mohammed Saidur Rahman PPM (Seba) was present as the special guest.Among others, Zila Parishad Member Principal Alimul Haque, and veteran FF Nurdida Khalied Robi, spoke.Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Rebeka Khan conducted the programme.