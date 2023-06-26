Special initiative to ensure safe journey of homebound passengers in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, June 25: Traffic Division of District Police has recently taken up special initiative for all including homebound passengers coming from different parts of the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with near and dear ones with festivity.



Sources said, a big congestion was created on 32 km highway from Chapriganj under Gobindaganj Upazila to Dhaperhat under Sadullapur Upazila of the district before Eid. As a result, the homebound passengers faced untold sufferings excluding wasting valuable time. To make the Eid journey for the homebound passengers more safe, comfortable and congestion free in Gaibandha portion (32 km) of the highway, traffic police set up police control room at Char Matha area of Gobindaganj Upazila, the entrance point of eight northern districts of the country on Friday. An inaugural function was also held in the area of the upazila at the arrangement of traffic police here in the afternoon with officer in charge of Gobindaganj Thana Shamsul Alam Shah in the chair.





Moderated by Traffic Inspector (Admin) Noor Alam Siddique Sohag, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional Police Super (Admin & Finance) Ibne Mizan and Senior Assistant Police Super Udoy Kumar Saha.



Speaking on the occasion, SP Kamal Hossain said the district police is very active in reducing traffic problems and sufferings of homebound commuters.



Taking this in view, necessary measures have been taken by the district police to set up a police control room and to install close circuit (CC) camera, considering the welfare of the homebound passengers before Eid and its post-period. Later, in addition to it, the SP also distributed leaflets regarding safe journey of the passengers to the drivers of the passenger buses at Chowrasta point of Palashbari Upazila town in the late afternoon.



Additional SP Ibne Mizan, Senior ASP Udoy Kumar Saha, Officer-in-Charge of Palashbari Thana Masud Rana, Traffic Inspector (Admin) Noor Islam accompanied the SP during his activity.



Apart from it, district police also took special measures for the people who are visiting the haats for selling and purchasing sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha.



