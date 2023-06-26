Video
Russia received China’s ‘support’ over Wagner mutiny: Ministry

Russian diplomat flies to Beijing as Putin faces heat at home

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

MOSCOW, June 25: Russia's foreign ministry said Sunday that Beijing had backed Moscow's efforts to counter a short-lived armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The release came after a meeting in Beijing between China's deputy foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu and Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko.

Wagner mercenaries were headed back to base Sunday as their mutinous leader agreed to go into exile after President Vladimir Putin was forced to accept an amnesty deal.

China's readout from the meeting however said the two deputy foreign ministers had "exchanged views" on bilateral ties and "international and regional issues of common concern".

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but has been criticised by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow and for its close strategic partnership with Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko flew to Beijing for talks with China on "international" issues, amid a major challenge by Russian mercenaries to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Rudenko on Sunday (Jun 25) exchanged views with China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang in a meeting in the Chinese capital on Sino-Russian relations as well as "international and regional issues of common concern", China's foreign ministry said in a one-line statement on its website.

It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing, or whether his visit to China, a key ally of Russia, was in response to the apparent rebellion by heavily armed mercenaries on Friday.    �AFP, REUTERS


