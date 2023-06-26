Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India, Egypt sign deal to elevate relations to “Strategic Partnership”

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

CAIRO, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The two sides signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral partnership to a "strategic partnership." In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in trade & investment, defence & security, renewable energy, cultural and people to people ties. An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by the leaders. Three MoUs in the fields of Agriculture, Archaeology & Antiquities and Competition Law were also signed."

Earlier, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi conferred PM Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt, the 'Order of Nile. Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "A mark of abiding friendship between & ! PM @narendramodi was conferred with the highest civilian honour of Egypt, the 'Order of the Nile', by President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on 25 June 2023."

PM Modi also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture."    �NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lavrov slams Biden's, Zelensky’s nuclear remarks ‘turbulent stream of consciousness’
N Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
Russia received China’s ‘support’ over Wagner mutiny: Ministry
India, Egypt sign deal to elevate relations to “Strategic Partnership”
Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
US to coordinate with allies amid Russia crisis
Modi wraps up Washington trip with appeal to tech CEOs


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft