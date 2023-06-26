Video
Monday, 26 June, 2023
'Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament 2023'

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Global Islami Bank secured the third position and 'Golden Boot' award in the 'Sheikh Hasina Interbank Football Tournament 2023' organised by Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB). Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of BAB handed over the prize to Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director and Md. Yaqub Hossain, AVP at International Convention City Bashundhara 3No. Hall, Dhaka.

Chairmen and CEOs of different banks of the country were also present among others.    photo: Observer DESK



