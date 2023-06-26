

Calefato to leave BCB to stay beside cancer struggling fiance



Three months ago his fiancé developed a reoccurrence of a serious disease that would require extensive medical attention for the unforeseeable future.



Calefato wants to stay beside her and hence, he untied the relationship of two and a half year and on completion of his notice period he will return to the UK at the end of this month.

Calefato completed a two-year stint traveling as the National Team Physiotherapist in November 2021 after which he agreed to a sabbatical from international cricket with the BCB.



Following a successful season in County Cricket with Derbyshire, he then re-joined the BCB in January this year as the National Lead Physiotherapist & Rehabilitation Manager based in Dhaka.



The BCB is looking for the successor of the Italy origin physiotherapist and is expected have the new face as soon as possible as Bangladesh have very tight schedule including forthcoming home series against Afghanistan combining three ODIs and two T20i matches.



The Tigers then will take part in the Asia Cup, followed by the home series against New Zealand before the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

