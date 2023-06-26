Video
Bangabandhu SAFF Championship

Bangladesh near to semis after beating Maldives 3-1

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh is in a good place to secure the semi-finals of the ongoing Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023 football following a 3-1 win over the Maldives in its second match of the tournament on Sunday in India.

The Maldives is 154th in the current FIFA ranking while Bangladesh is 192nd. The ranking difference was a factor. But it was not the only thing that made it a crucial match for Bangladesh.
 
If the boys in red and green outfits had failed to win the match, they would be eliminated immediately as a result of a 0-2 defeat to powerful Lebanon in their first match of the tournament last Thursday. Now, the boys had returned in the biannual regional football championship organised by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) with style. Not only that they found a win in the SAFF Championship after 20 years.

The last win Bangladesh celebrated in the SAFF Championship for men's was in 2003 against the Maldives. That year, Bangladesh defeated the Maldives twice, in group and in final, and became the champion of the tournament.

Once, Bangladesh used to defeat the Maldives in football without any difficulty. Bangladesh defeated the Dives country by 8-0 goals once in the 1985 SAFF football. But the day has changed and the new Maldives is much stronger than it was before.

In the last 15 encounters between the two, the Maldives and Bangladesh each won six matches and the rest of the three matches saw ties.

After the match on Sunday, both Lebanon and Bangladesh are leading the point table of Group-B with three points each.



