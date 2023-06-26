BSKA President RM Faizur Rahman, GS Humayun Kabir







Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (Welfare and Force) of Police RM Faizur Rahman, PPM, is elected as the new President of Bangladesh Sambo and Kurash Association (BSKA) and Martial Art's famed trainer in the country Humayun Kabir as the general secretary for the 2023-27 session.Additional Deputy Commissioner (Force) of Police Shariful Alam along with Mahmud Al Faruq and Afrad Ahmed Rony was elected the vice-president of the Association.The 23-member Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Sambo and Kurash Association (BSKA) was elected in an election at its office on Saturday.Humayun Kabir, an international trainer, judge and organiser of Martial Arts in the country, said after being elected the association's general secretary that the new committee would work to establish, spread and make the sport popular in the country.Sambo is a form of martial art with Soviet origins. It is an internationally practised combat sport and a recognised style of amateur wrestling. On the other hand, Kurash is the folk wrestling style practised in Central Asia. The Bangladesh Sambo and Kurash Association (BSKA) is formed with a view to spreading the two games of Martial Arts and wrestling to the people of Bangladesh.