Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:17 PM
Anderson promises 'more aggression' against Australia

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JUNE 25: Veteran fast bowler James Anderson on Saturday vowed England would be "more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining" when they look to level the Ashes series at Lord's next week.

Australia won the opening Test at Edgbaston by two wickets after England skipper Ben Stokes had declared his team's first innings at 393 for eight.

Some critics said that decision allowed Australia to keep a foot in the door of the match which they then gratefully exploited.

"I think we'll go more positive, more aggressive, more entertaining," said 40-year-old Anderson who endured a tough first Test in which he took just one wicket.

"We want to try and make sure people go home happy as they did each day at Edgbaston."

He added: "Just because we're 1-0 down I don't think we'll try anything different. I think we showed enough last week to show we can win the next four if we keep playing like that and iron a few things out. We'll go exactly the same."

Anderson was speaking at the London Stadium where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals.

Australia rival Nathan Lyon also shared the occasion. Off-spinner Lyon said throwing the first pitch was the first time he had picked up a ball since leaving Birmingham.

"It was an absolutely incredible Test win and to be able to play a part in that was extremely special," the 35-year-old said.
"It is going to go down as one of the best Test matches I've played in.

"The mood has changed. There's a lot of work we need to do. We feel like we can still get a lot better, and we need to get a lot better if we want to compete against England and the brand of cricket they're playing."     �AFP


