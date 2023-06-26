Dhaka Mariner retains Women's Handball title







They beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 56-31 goals securing highest nine points in the table after leading the first half by 25-14 goals in one of the day's super four matches.



Besides, RN Sports Home finished as runners-up with six points beating Dilkhusha Sporting Club by 40-23 goals after dominating the first half by 20-13 goals in the day's another super four match of the fixture.

Misty Khatun of RN Sports Home was named the best player of the match. �BSS



