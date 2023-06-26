SL advance in WC qualifying







The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.



Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo. �AFP

BULAWAYO, JUNE 25: Sri Lanka powered into the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament with a crushing 133-run win over Ireland on Sunday that eliminated their opponents.The result also guaranteed Scotland and Oman will join Sri Lanka in progressing from Group B.Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made a run-a-ball 103 and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 82 as Sri Lanka compiled an imposing total of 325 all out off 49.5 overs after being put in to bat in Bulawayo. �AFP