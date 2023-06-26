Alcaraz reaches Queen's final







LONDON, JUNE 25: Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of his first grass court title and reclaiming the world number one ranking from Novak Djokovic after sweeping aside Sebastian Korda to reach the final at Queen's Club on Saturday, admitting he felt like a 10-year veteran on the surface.The 20-year-old Spaniard came through 6-3, 6-4 and will face Australia's Alex de Minaur, who beat second seed Holger Rune 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), in Sunday's final.Playing in just his third grass court tournament, Alcaraz has adapted quickly to the conditions after a tough first round clash against French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech.The US Open champion had to recover from a slow start as he was broken for the only time in the opening game.But Korda was let down by double faults at key moments as Alcaraz broke back immediately and edged a tight first set after breaking again in the eighth game.The second set was more straightforward for Alcaraz who broke to love in the third game and comfortably served it out."I'm playing great, I'm feeling great," said Alcaraz, adding that this was the best performance of his short career on the grass to date."I'm really happy to play here in Queen's. Since the first match, I feel the love from the crowd."A fifth title of the year would take Alcaraz back above Djokovic, who won their semi-final battle at the French Open earlier this month, at the top of the world rankings.It will also give him top seeding at Wimbledon which gets underway on July 3. �AFP