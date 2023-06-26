Video
'PPP a must for long-term master plan to safeguard industries'

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Speakers in a symposium in the city said a strong public and private partnership couple with financing appropriate technology is essential to create the much-needed disaster risk management system in the country under a long-term master plan to safeguard industries.

The symposium titled 'private sector's participation in disaster risk management: towards a Smart Bangladesh" was jointly organized by DCCI and Strengthening Urban Public-Private Programming held at a local hotel in the city on Saturday, said a media release.

ActionAid Bangladesh, United Purpose and World Vision supported by European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid supported the event. President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sameer Sattar presided over the event.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md. Atiqul Islam virtually joined the event along with BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and DG, Department of Disaster Management Mijanur Rahman as special guest.

DCCI president said disaster risks have broad socioeconomic and developmental implications which cripple the sustenance of businesses and industries.

Industry is the lifeline of the country's economy contributing 36 percent of GDP in Bangladesh. Disaster risk has far-reaching consequences on business.

Bangladesh can offer a wide range of financial tools to enhance the financial resilience of private sector as disaster control measures.

Awareness building, compliance, central disaster management fund, easy access to low-cost funds and other tax advantages can provide some good solutions to effective and result-oriented Disaster Risk Management (DRM) ecosystem, he added.

Mayor Taposh said disaster risk management strategy should be implemented through public-private partnership and suggested making private sector emergency operation centre (PEOC) effective.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul emphasized the need for fire drill at home, offices and markets place and it be mandatory to raise awareness, he said. "Moreover, we do not have underearth utility service mapping which makes risky infrastructure related work especially in the roads," he said.

Urging all to abide by building code, BIDA chairman said, we must have a master plan for being a disaster resilient country.

He said Dhaka is a most vulnerable city; in fact the entire country is vulnerable to environmental risk and said technology is a strong tool to fight against disaster and stressed on easy disaster financing mechanisms.

FBCCI president Jashim Uddin said in terms of businesses, we are in a competitive world. Any disaster may harm our competitiveness in international market and so we must have the capacity to fight.

We can't allow our industries, employees and workers to work in a disaster prone environment. We have to identify risky factories and industries and make them ready for facing disasters.

He also said that the capacity of fire service and civil defence should be strengthened more. There is no alternative to maintaining compliance in industries. In that case the private sector has a big role.

DG Mizanur said Bangladesh is situated in a disaster prone zone and we all have to be ready with adequate equipment. Technology can play a pivotal role in facing disaster risks and younger generation need to be engaged in disaster risk management systems.

Two parallel sessions titled "disaster risk management financing strategy" and "technology in DRM towards smart Bangladesh" were held in the symposium where leaders of the stakeholder also spoke.


'PPP a must for long-term master plan to safeguard industries'
