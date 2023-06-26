BB re-fixes interbank transactions timings for June 27, 28





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the duration of interbank transactions for June 27-28.Despite government holiday for Eid-ul-Azha on June 27-28, branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments industrial areas will remain open to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.The presentment the cut off time for high value clearing through the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House (BACH) will be 11am while the return cut off time will be 1.00pm, as per a BB circular issued on Sunday.The presentment cut off time for regular value clearing is 11:30am while the return cut off time is 1:30pm, it added. The existing time of BEFTN will remain unchanged.