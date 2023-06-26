

Teamwork with dedication for development underscored



"The officials and employees of the power and energy division have to work hard skillfully and smartly with professionalism," he said while signing Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with 17 directorates of the Power Division for 2023-2024 financial years at Bidyut Bhaban on Sunday.



"The power division has showed its good records in the previous years but we want more from this division as we need to address the upcoming challenges which is a continued process here," the State Minister said.

In 2021-2022, the Power division obtained second position in implementing APA among the government institutions.



Senior Secretary of the Power Division Md. Habibur Rahman, EPRC Chairman Md. Mokabbir Hossain, SREDA Chairman Munira Sultana, BPDB chairman Md. Mahbubur Rahman and Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain were also present at the APA signing ceremony among others.



