Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:16 PM
Home Business

Deposits in NBFIs drop but loan disbursement rises

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Deposits in the country's non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) dropped by 1.19 per cent or Tk 53.8 crore at the end of March this year compared with December mainly due to lack of trust and confidence among customers in NBFI entities.

However, loans disbursement by NBFIs increased by Tk 917.7 crore in January-March period compared with the previous quarter (September-December), according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

It showed that deposits in NBFIs fell to Tk 43,698 crore at the end of March quarter of 2023 from Tk 43,752 crore at the end of December quarter. The deposits were Tk 42,272 crore in January-March of 2022.

However, total loans by NBFIs increased to Tk 71,239 crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 70,321 crore at the end of December of the past year. Therefore, loans disbursement by NBFIs was 61pc higher than their deposit collection.

Total loans of the sector were Tk 68,910 crore at the end of March 2022. Meanwhile, loan recovery by NBFIs dropped by 5.46 per cent to Tk 6,586 crore in January-March period from the preceding quarter in 2022.

Experts said the increase in loans without a corresponding rise in deposits indicated an imbalance between the availability of funds and the demand for loans. Such a situation raises concerns about the asset-liability mismatch for NBFIs, they said.

NBFIs suffered a deposit contraction at a time when banks posted growth in deposits in the same period.

Total deposit liabilities (excluding interbank items) of scheduled banks increased by Tk 25,052.07 crore or 1.58 per cent to Tk 16,13,062.64 crore in January-March quarter 2023 compared with Tk 15,88,010 crore in the previous quarter.

Fixed deposits in NBFIs decreased to Tk 42,528 crore at the end of March compared with Tk 42,610 crore in the previous quarter. Despite NBFIs are offering deposit interest rates above 6 per cent, which are more competitive than those of most banks, they have struggled to improve their liquidity base.

Massive irregularities in NBFI sector prompted the government to initiate a process of liquidation of People's Leasing and Financial Services in 2019. The liquidation process was later scrapped and steps have been taken to revive the entity following a court order.

Apart from People's Leasing, Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and International Leasing and Financial Services are among other NBFIs which are going through an intense crisis.

Bangladesh Bank officials attributed the liquidity crisis in the sector to fund withdrawals by banks from NBFIs and lack of public confidence in the entities.


