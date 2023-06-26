Sonamasjid land port to remain shut for 6 days for Eid-ul-Azha







CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 25: Trade with India through the Chapainawabganj's Sonamasjid land port will remain suspended from June 27 to July 2 for the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, port authorities said.However, cross border travel will continue through the immigration check post of the port during this time, said Kamal Uddin, manager (operation) of Panama-Sonamasjid Port Link Limited, which operates the port.Kamal said the matter has been reported to the Mahadipur Exporters' Association and C&F Agents Association of India."Trade activities will resume at the port from July 3," he added. �UNB