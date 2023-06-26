Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISHO unveils Eid Sale with up to 25pc off

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

ISHO, a brand synonymous with a modern lifestyle and global designs, has announced its exclusive Eid-Ul-Adha Sale, offering the opportunity to save up to 25% on a wide range of products. This limited-time sale is a perfect way for customers to treat themselves and their homes during this festive season.

The Eid-Ul-Adha Sale will be available both in-store and online at www.isho.com till 28th June'23. Customers can take advantage of the convenience of online shopping and have their chosen items delivered directly to their doorstep.

Isho's team of dedicated professionals is always ready to assist customers in making informed choices and ensuring a seamless shopping experience, says a press release.

The idea behind it is to acknowledge that every home deserves a gift. Isho invites customers to explore its curated collection and discover the perfect gifts for their homes.

With up to 25% off, it's an opportunity that should not be missed. Celebrate in style and make your home truly deserve a gift this festive season.

Ariful Haider, Lead of Digital Marketing at ISHO, says, "We are delighted to present our esteemed customers with an extraordinary Eid Sales Event and the importance of creating a warm and inviting home for our customers.

Eid-Ul-Adha represents the spirit of sacrificial dedication and cherishing moments with dear ones.

It is also observed that during this time, people decorate their homes and office spaces with new furniture and décor pieces to exude a festive vibe. In light of this, we are thrilled to provide an enticing offer that adds to the excitement."

Isho takes pride in its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With a selection of 4500+ products, placed across 50+ collections, each designed to give the consumer a taste of the global lifestyle, ISHO's central tenet, "Global Ambitions, Locally Made", is exemplified by its rich and versatile catalogue offering a showcase of furniture & accessories crafted from premium-quality materials in a wide array of colors to match the customer's preferences and fit perfectly in any space.

Whether customers are looking to revamp their entire home or add a few accents to refresh their surroundings, Isho has something to offer for every interior style and budget.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB to give $400 million loan for Ctg-C'Bazar rail tracks; deal signed
'PPP a must for long-term master plan to safeguard industries'
BB re-fixes interbank transactions timings for June 27, 28
Teamwork with dedication for development underscored
Deposits in NBFIs drop but loan disbursement rises
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Community Bank inks deal with Guardian Life Ins
Sonamasjid land port to remain shut for 6 days for Eid-ul-Azha


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft