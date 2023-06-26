ISHO unveils Eid Sale with up to 25pc off







The Eid-Ul-Adha Sale will be available both in-store and online at www.isho.com till 28th June'23. Customers can take advantage of the convenience of online shopping and have their chosen items delivered directly to their doorstep.



Isho's team of dedicated professionals is always ready to assist customers in making informed choices and ensuring a seamless shopping experience, says a press release.

The idea behind it is to acknowledge that every home deserves a gift. Isho invites customers to explore its curated collection and discover the perfect gifts for their homes.



With up to 25% off, it's an opportunity that should not be missed. Celebrate in style and make your home truly deserve a gift this festive season.



Ariful Haider, Lead of Digital Marketing at ISHO, says, "We are delighted to present our esteemed customers with an extraordinary Eid Sales Event and the importance of creating a warm and inviting home for our customers.



Eid-Ul-Adha represents the spirit of sacrificial dedication and cherishing moments with dear ones.



It is also observed that during this time, people decorate their homes and office spaces with new furniture and décor pieces to exude a festive vibe. In light of this, we are thrilled to provide an enticing offer that adds to the excitement."



Isho takes pride in its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With a selection of 4500+ products, placed across 50+ collections, each designed to give the consumer a taste of the global lifestyle, ISHO's central tenet, "Global Ambitions, Locally Made", is exemplified by its rich and versatile catalogue offering a showcase of furniture & accessories crafted from premium-quality materials in a wide array of colors to match the customer's preferences and fit perfectly in any space.



Whether customers are looking to revamp their entire home or add a few accents to refresh their surroundings, Isho has something to offer for every interior style and budget.



