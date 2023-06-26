Clarification on purchasing Biman's PSS





Some newspapers have published baseless and intuitive news regarding the purchase of Biman's Passenger Service System (PSS) from Sabre Global Inc.



A 13-member tender evaluation committee, including representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Professor of BUET, under the supervision of eminent PPR expert former Director General of the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) completed the procurement process in strict compliance with all the rules of the Public Procurement Rules 2008 which is subsequently approved by the Biman Board and duly vetted by Biman's legal panel, says a press release.





It may be nullified based on the airline's response. At present, Biman Management is forming a technical committee to respond the observations.



It is to be noted that Sabre Global Inc. is a world class PSS system. Various airlines around the world are using their PSS services.



Based on preliminary observations, some national dailies are trying to tarnish the image of the national flag carrier by publishing fabricated and speculative news. All are requested to refrain from publishing such news without verification.



