Emirates ramp ups flights ahead of Eid ul Azha







For a busy travel period for Eid ul Azha, Emirates has deployed an additional 34 flights to popular destinations across the region.



With an estimated 78,000 people from across the region expected to travel with Emirates during the Eid ul Azha six-day break, says a press release.

Emirates has recorded a 20% increase in demand in comparison to 2022 with a large percentage of its customers heading to Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines, the UK, France and the US, as well as across the region to Lebanon, Jordan and Dubai.



