BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony







Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of the BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the event as Chief Guest, says a press release.



A total of four hundred and thirty-eight graduates were awarded certificates in the Graduation Ceremony. Certificates were awarded for the following programmes: Certified Expert in Credit Management (CECM); Certified Expert in Trade Services (CETS); Certified Expert in Anti Money Laundering and Financial Crime (CEAF); Certified Expert in E-Banking (CEEB); Certified Islamic Banking and Finance Professionals (CIBFP); The Moody's-BIBM Joint Certificate in Commercial Credit (CICC); The Moody's-BIBM Joint Certificate in SME Credit (CiSMEC); Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and BIBM joint certification program of Certified Expert in Risk Management (CERM).

Selim R. F. Hussain, Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Limited and Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, delivered the ceremonial speech.



Md. Shihab Uddin Khan, Associate Professor and Director (Training and Certification Program), delivered the welcome spech. Md. Zulkar Nayn, Executive Director of BBTA, spoke at the event as a guest of honor. The programme was chaired by Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM.



Deputy Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Ahmed Jamal, said certified expert bankers will play a pivotal role in managing, adjusting, and successfully overcoming any new type of challenge.



He also said the banking sector is a knowledge-based and dynamic industry. The Professionals working in this industry have to remain updated, keeping themselves ahead of the curve, to thrive in this industry.



Selim R. F. Hussain, Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Limited and Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, said, you have graduated at a time when the world around us is in a constant state of change.



The banking sector, in particular, has undergone a phenomenal transformation in recent years.



We are now witnessing the era of modern banking, where digitalization and innovation serve as the driving forces behind our industry, he added.



Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM, highlighted the role of certification courses in reducing various risks in the banking sector.



Skilled manpower plays a significant role in mitigating risks, and the completion of certification courses by bankers will contribute to the development of the banking sector in the future.



