Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 June, 2023, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIBM holds 5th Graduation Certification ceremony

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Business Desk

The 5th Graduation Ceremony of BIBM's Certification Programmes, organized by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), was held at A. K. N. Ahmed Auditorium, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy (BBTA) on Saturday.

Ahmed Jamal, Chairman of the BIBM Executive Committee and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present at the event as Chief Guest, says a press release.

A total of four hundred and thirty-eight graduates were awarded certificates in the Graduation Ceremony. Certificates were awarded for the following programmes: Certified Expert in Credit Management (CECM);  Certified Expert in Trade Services (CETS); Certified Expert in Anti Money Laundering and Financial Crime (CEAF); Certified Expert in E-Banking (CEEB); Certified Islamic Banking and Finance Professionals (CIBFP); The Moody's-BIBM Joint Certificate in Commercial Credit (CICC); The Moody's-BIBM Joint Certificate in SME Credit (CiSMEC); Frankfurt School of Finance and Management and BIBM joint certification program of Certified Expert in Risk Management (CERM).

Selim R. F. Hussain, Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Limited and Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, delivered the ceremonial speech.

Md. Shihab Uddin Khan, Associate Professor and Director (Training and Certification Program), delivered the welcome spech. Md. Zulkar Nayn, Executive Director of BBTA, spoke at the event as a guest of honor. The programme was chaired by Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM.

Deputy Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Ahmed Jamal, said certified expert bankers will play a pivotal role in managing, adjusting, and successfully overcoming any new type of challenge.

He also said the banking sector is a knowledge-based and dynamic industry. The Professionals working in this industry have to remain updated, keeping themselves ahead of the curve, to thrive in this industry.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) Limited and Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank Limited, said, you have graduated at a time when the world around us is in a constant state of change.

The banking sector, in particular, has undergone a phenomenal transformation in recent years.

We are now witnessing the era of modern banking, where digitalization and innovation serve as the driving forces behind our industry, he added.

Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General of BIBM, highlighted the role of certification courses in reducing various risks in the banking sector.

Skilled manpower plays a significant role in mitigating risks, and the completion of certification courses by bankers will contribute to the development of the banking sector in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB to give $400 million loan for Ctg-C'Bazar rail tracks; deal signed
'PPP a must for long-term master plan to safeguard industries'
BB re-fixes interbank transactions timings for June 27, 28
Teamwork with dedication for development underscored
Deposits in NBFIs drop but loan disbursement rises
Edotco BD achieves milestone of 25,000 tenancies
Community Bank inks deal with Guardian Life Ins
Sonamasjid land port to remain shut for 6 days for Eid-ul-Azha


Latest News
Two held with 90-kg hemp in Bagerhat
Finance Bill 2023 passed in JS
Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea
Maritime ports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3
Kabiraj, assistant get life imprisonment for raping housewife in Rajbari
JS passes Tk 7.61 lakh crore budget
IFC providing $50 million to BRAC Bank to support trade finance
Rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions
Student found dead under bridge in Naogaon
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
Most Read News
Enormous geostrategic significance of Bay of Bengal
Army, RAB men killed in Gopalganj road accidents
4 sentenced to death for war crimes
Mosharraf's brother among 37 new accused in Tk 2,000cr siphoning off case
BGCCI seeks special trade privilege for BD in post-LDC period
Cattle trader killed after pickup van hits parked truck
Actions needed to reach targets of achieving net zero emissions
MFS war on poverty: A big success story
Cop among three killed on the expressway road accidents
Fugitive top Hizb ut-Tahrir leader Shakir arrested after 9 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft