Monday, 26 June, 2023
Special Fast X screening applauded by GP Stars

Published : Monday, 26 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Continuing to prioritize its valued customers by delivering manifold prestigious premium brand experiences, this time, Grameenphone (GP) organized a special screening of 'Fast X' - one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 - for its GP Star customer.
GP Star Platinum and GP Star Platinum Plus customers in Rajshahi and Chattogram had the exclusive privilege to join the 'GP Star Movie Screening' and rejoice an unforgettable evening with action-packed entertainment, says a press release.

The screenings took place recently, at Star Cineplex in Rajshahi, and Star Cineplex at Bali Arcade, Chattogram. To enhance the invitees' experience, GP collaborated with renowned local influencer Akil Akhtab Rezoan, who hosted the event in Rajshahi, and popular music director Piran Khan, who entertained the guests in Chattogram.
While GP previously organized similar movie screenings in the capital, this was the first time it partnered with Star Cineplex to offer such an extraordinary experience to its GP Star customers outside Dhaka.

Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing & Premium Segment, GP, said, "We always try to delight our GP Star customers in special ways, and try to give them something more than just telco benefits. This was our endeavor to do something extra for our loyal customers in Rajshahi and Chattogram. We are very thankful to our customers who attended and very glad that they had a great time".

The invitation was extended on a first-come, first-served basis for customers who pre-registered through Grameenphone's official Facebook page.

By expanding its alliance with one such renowned entertainment outlet like Star Cineplex, Grameenphone truly reinforced its commitment to go the extra mile to enrich the lives of its most esteemed customers across the country.


