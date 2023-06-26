

MBL donates agri machineries at Chhagalniya in Feni



A power tiller has been given to Pragati Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samiti Ltd from the special CSR fund of the bank on Saturday, says a press release.



Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Head of Cumilla-Noakhali Region and SVP of MBL handed over the power tiller to Abdur Rahim Patowari, a member of the Samiti.

Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & Head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL, businessman Faruk Hossain, Head of MBL Chhagalniya branch, farmers and members of Pragati Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samiti Limited were also present on the occasion.



