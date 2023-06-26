

Dhaka Bank re-elects Abdul Hai Sarkar as Chairman



Sarker is the Founder Chairman of Dhaka Bank Ltd, Former Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and a former Director of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI). Now, Sarker is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Independent University Bangladesh (IUB).



He accomplished his Post Graduation Degree (M. Com) from the University of Dhaka in 1970. After graduation, he involved himself in international trade and business and became a reputed industrialist in the country.

His sincere efforts and dynamic leadership culminated in a large business conglomerate in the name of Purbani Group.



