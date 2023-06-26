

Sonali Bank secures top position among all Govt banks



Sonali Bank scored 96.66 out of 100, becoming No. 1 among the state-run banks, says a press release.



This was announced in the signing ceremony of Annual Performance Agreements for 2023-24 fiscal years between Sonali Bank and Financial Institutions Division on 25 June, at conference room of Financial Institutions Division.

Among others, additional secretaries of Financial Institution Division, executives of different banks and financial institutions were present on the occasion.



