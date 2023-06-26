ICD operations will remain suspended on June 29





Goods handling at Inland Container Depots (ICDs) located in Chattagram will remain suspended from midnight of June 28 till 10 am of June 30 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.



A letter issued by president of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) Nurul Quyyum Khan said it on Sunday.





These containers are moved from ICD to ships and vice versa by road or rail transport.



The ICDs or Container Freight Stations (CSF) offers services for handling and temporary storage of import/export laden containers or empty containers.



The services are carried out under the control of the Customs Department to deploy goods for warehousing, re-export, outright export, etc., or to park them for temporary storage.



