The Annual General Meeting and Election of the Board of Directors of Dhaka Club Limited was held at the Club on Saturday, says a press release.Ashrafuzzaman Khan (Puton) was Elected among 5 contestants as the President of Dhaka Club for the year 2022-2023.A 10 (ten) member of Board of Directors was also elected and their names are given below:Dr. M Kadrul Huda, Mohammed Robiul Islam Azad, Mozibur Rahman Mridha, Prof. Dr. A. K. Miah, Reaz Ahmed, Noor Afroz, Prof. Dr. Asit Baran Adhikary, Mohammad Ruhul Quddus (Kazal), Ashrafur Rahman, Shahidul Islam Howlader.